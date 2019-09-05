“Overcomer,” a new, faith-based film out in theaters now, has garnered a lot of local interest.

Facebook posts have gone up all over the social media platform with users professing the film’s successes, some even using the movie as a teaching moment, including St. Joseph Schools.

Cross-country coach Brent Bruich and assistant Larry Trussell took several members of the school’s team to see the movie at the Conway theater on Labor Day.

The school posted about the trip on its Facebook page.

"It was an amazing movie," one user commented. "I think everyone could take something away from it."

Another user expressed appreciation toward the coaches for taking the team to see it.

The film is about a high school basketball coach and who agrees to take on cross country and meet an aspiring athlete pushing her limits, a tale of journey and discovery, forgiveness and strength.

Trussell said often, many view running as a punishment in other sports.

“This movie brought out that cross country is all about endurance and teaching your mind that you can do more than your mind ever thought you could.

Bruich agreed.

He said they’ve been talking with their runners in the past couple months, teachings that specifically showed up in this movie.

The coaching duo also expressed appreciation toward the religious values the film displayed.

"It reaffirmed all the things we believe in," Bruich said.

Trussell said, “Overcomer,” also showed that through Jesus Christ anything is possible,

“’Overcomer' tells us you can always lean on Christ when things are going bad, and that he will help you make it through those tough times."

Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.