A proclamation reading was hosted for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month at the Arkansas State Capitol on Tuesday.

Hosted by the Arkansas Department of Health Suicide Prevention Program, the event welcomed Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, and Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Nate Todd, a retired colonel and guests to the capitol's second rotunda.

During a proclamation signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson was read declaring September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Sept. 8-14 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Week across Arkansas.

In 2017, the leading cause of death across the state was suicide, Arkansas ranking No. 10 in the U.S. of suicides per capita.

As a result, legislators required the Arkansas Department of Health establish and maintain a suicide prevention hotline, designating the department as the agency for the purposes of suicide prevention and state and federal "programmatic and funding application," according to the proclamation.

"Suicide affects everyone but some groups are at higher risk than others in Arkansas," the document reads. "The suicide rate among men is [three] times greater than females. However, women are more likely to express suicidal thoughts and to make nonfatal attempts than men."

In Arkansas, suicide is also the second leading cause of death for ages 15-34 and the "prevalence of suicidal thoughts, suicide planning, and suicide attempts" in ages 18-25 is more than double than that among ages 26 and older.

Additional facts:

• In the U.S. someone commits suicide ever 11.1 minutes.

• In Arkansas, someone commits suicide ever 14 hours.

• In 2017, more than twice as many people died by suicide in Arkansas than homicide, the total deaths to suicide reflecting a total of 13,080 years of potential life lost before age 65.

"Collaborative statewide suicide prevention efforts should be utilized and encouraged to the maximum extent possible," the proclamation states. "The stigma associated with mental illness and thoughts of suicide works against suicide prevention efforts by discouraging persons at risk for suicide from seeking life-saving help and by further traumatizing survivors of suicide."

Hutchinson said the state is dedicated to reducing the number of attempts and deaths as well as "easing the pain of survivors affected by the deaths of loved ones who have died by suicide through extensive training, educational programming and collaboration with all parties who have a vested interest in suicide prevention," especially with suicide as a national and state public health problem.

The ADH hotline was also recently announced at 1-800-273-TALK.

"I encourage my fellow citizens to join in this important observance recognizing that many suicides are preventable and to please call [the hotline] if they find themselves in crisis," Hutchinson said.

Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.