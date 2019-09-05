Ten members of the Conway Fire Department apart of Arkansas Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) arrived just outside of Jacksonville, Florida late Tuesday night for a 10-14 day deployment to aid in urban search and rescue operations for the state during Hurricane Dorian.

CFD’s Rick Stapleton told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday that they got the call Sunday, packed everything on Monday and left out around 6 a.m. Tuesday, joining with a team from Northwest Arkansas, Little Rock and North Little Rock.

When the LCD spoke with Stapleton, he had just gotten out of a Wednesday briefing at their staging area at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, the primary military reservation and training base for the Florida National Guard about 30 minutes-1 hour away from the eastern coastal town of Jacksonville.

He said they planned on meeting up with another task force out of Michigan and going into Jacksonville to assist with city assets, rescue needs and anything else required.

The LCD asked Stapleton what he saw.

“Right now, we’ve got some wind, a little bit of rain,” he said, reminding readers they were an hour or so from the coast. “That’s why we’re going that direction. Just in case they have anything, we’re already there and staged.”

Stapleton said that would be their primary role, the group trained in water rescue and medical needs.

“Just kind of a support role for the cities and the counties in Florida,” he said.

The Associated Press reported that the category-2 hurricane had begun creeping up the southeastern coast toward Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday as well, while other reports came in showing Jacksonville beaches under gray skies, hightides forcing wave after wave onto the sand, days after demolishing the Bahamas, sending the death toll to at least seven.

Florida was initially projected to take a direct hit from Dorian, so after the storm passed the state on Wednesday, many expressed relief and gratitude including a local bar and grill owner.

“We’re lucky today,” Ryan Haggett, kitchen manager at the Oceanside Beach Bar and Grill, at Flagler Beach on the state’s central coast, said.

Haggett and helpers removed storm shutters placed over the restaurant’s windows, planning to serve dinner Wednesday night.

The CFD remains in Florida but will assess the need to remain. Stapleton said first and foremost, the team could not have deployed without the support from the City of Conway – a “huge deal to us” – which allowed them to take the needed time off.

“Feels great to be able to put all that training we do … there’s time we train for years and never have a deployment,” he said.

Stapleton also has family that resides in the coastal state. He said while he knew he they wouldn’t be deployed to that area, he was thankful knowing there were teams out there helping his family like they were helping other Florida residents, a pay-it-forward type of feeling, doing their part to keep people safe.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.