"Romeo and Juliet" is considered a great classic love story by many, but the love story between a Greenwood man and his version of Romeo is a lot sweeter than fictional literature.

Lavon White, an 88-year-old Navy veteran, has Alzheimer’s and now needs help doing everyday tasks. His speech and reading abilities were the first skills he lost, which his wife, Billie White, said is hard to see, especially considering how much he used to read.

That’s where Sergeant Romeo, a little yorkie poo, comes in.

The small dog, no bigger than 10 or 12 pounds, brightens the White home with his devotion to the family and his calming nature.

Romeo, wearing his blue and white tie collar, perks up when he hears people talking about him and his “grandpa.” He knows his name and knows who his best friend is.

“(Romeo) wakes him up every morning, and they have their coffee and cookies together,” said Billie White with a smile. “He’s just special.”

And despite not being able to speak a full sentence, Lavon still managed to share a story about a time Romeo knocked over some water and went running. His speech isn’t anything like it used to be and it might take him a minute to get out what he is trying to say, but those 10 words are full of love.

Pets are important for a lot of people, but Romeo is more than just a furry friend for the Whites. He’s what some would consider an emotional support pet and others would liken to a fluffy family member.

Lavon White receives at-home care through Home Instead Senior Care and enjoys talking with his primary caregiver, Chuck Howard. When he can’t remember a word or struggles to form his sentences properly, Romeo is there for snuggles and pets, which calms the visible frustration.

Howard and Cassie Skinner, client care coordinator, said a lot of people the organization works with have pets. Most have dogs or cats, though others have birds. There is one older man who has a robot dog, Skinner said, and it barks and whimpers like a live one.

“It gives them something that they are holding and taking care of instead of somebody always taking care of them,” Howard said.

He regularly helps with bathing, shaving, dressing and other small household tasks Lavon can no longer do on his own, but “grandpa” is able to provide care for Romeo, feeding the dog out of his hand or helping take him outside on walks. Howard said he views each visit like a trip to see his own parents, helping with whatever is needed.

Home Instead doesn’t have a formal animal therapy program. Howard mentioned an organization in Little Rock that takes shelter pets to nursing homes, which he thinks could potentially be replicated in the River Valley, and Skinner said there has been consideration about providing a service dog caretakers could take on visits.

“The pets can make a big difference,” Howard said. “They really can.”

Caretakers can see a difference, Howard said, when a client’s pet dies or isn’t with them for a time, because they become “such a part of you.”

Billie White said animals provide protection, friendship and something to do and think about. It’s especially hard to forget about Romeo when he is following Lavon around like a little shadow.

And though the world sometimes feels tough, like there’s little love left in it, Romeo can more than likely be found with his head on his grandpa’s lap as they sit in the recliner together. All is right in the small home in Greenwood. It's truly an example of friendship, even when things are hard.

“He’s just as happy as he can be right there,” Billie White said. “Lavon is, too.”