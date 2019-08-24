A Fort Smith police officer who has served in many capacities at the Police Department and in the U.S. military has been promoted.

Police on Thursday announced the promotion of Anthony Rice from corporal to sergeant. Rice as a corporal was a crimes against children detective and public information officer before assuming his role as an instructor in the military's Command Sergeant Major Development Program, according to a Police Department news release.

Rice will fill his new role in the Police Department when he returns from active duty, the release states.