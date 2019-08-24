From Conway Police Department reports

Shoe stealer wanted

A pair of sandals was stolen from Wilkinson's Mall earlier this month.

Store owner Mike Wilkinson called police regarding the theft Saturday morning, according to an incident report.

According to Wilkinson's statement, the suspect made off with a pair of Birkenstock sandals, valued at $129.99. Another customer identified the suspect as Glenn Thomas following the incident, the report states.

At the time the theft report was filed, the store owner was unable to burn a copy of surveillance footage but said he would provide one as soon as he was able to.

CPD attempts to find lost purse

After a Lonoke County resident left a Conway home with her purse still on top of her car, local officers attempted to search for the purse for her.

According to an incident report, the 24-year-old England resident called the Conway Police Department around 11:15 p.m. Sunday to file a lost property report.

The woman told officer Danny Worley she visited a friend on Utah Trail earlier that night but accidentally left her purse on top of her vehicle when she left the residence around 8:20 p.m.

The woman said she did not realize what happened until she got home around 11 p.m.

At first, the woman said she called her friends to see if they could find her purse. According to the incident report, the group was did find the woman's a small bag the woman kept in her purse "on the south side of Old Morrilton Highway." However, they could not find the purse and everything else that was in it.

Officers took a K9 and searched along Old Morrilton Highway from Bay Hill Road to Hogan Lane but were unable to find the woman's missing belongings.

After attempting to find the woman's belongings, officers advised her to cancel her credit and debit cards and to immediately notify police "if any suspicious activity appears on any of her statements."

Resident scammed

A Conway man on Monday reported he'd been scammed while trying to sign up to by a mystery shopper for Walmart.

According to an incident report, the 69-year-old signed up online to be a Walmart mystery shopper on Aug. 7 and received a packet from Craig Keith one week later that included "instructions and a check for $2,600."

"The instructions told [the man] to go deposit the check and [then] go to Walmart and send him two separate money orders for $1,000, which [the victim] did," the report reads in part.

The bank soon reached out to the Conway man because the check bounced and there had been "multiple overdraft fees" issued against him.

According to the report, the man could not remember what website he signed up to be a mystery shopper on but was still in contact with the suspect via text.

Woman says boyfriend took gun

A Davis Street resident called police Monday morning claiming her boyfriend stole her shotgun.

The 43-year-old woman called the police department around 10:30 a.m. Monday to file the complaint, saying she believed her boyfriend was responsible for stealing her shotgun.

According to her statement, her boyfriend had been staying with her but when he moved out, "she noticed that the shotgun she purchased from Walmart on Dave Ward Drive was missing."

The woman said she was unsure if the firearm was a Smith and Wesson or a Remington model but knew it was a 12-gauge, black shotgun.

According to the incident report, the woman also claimed her boyfriend threatened he "planted ecstasy [pills] in her home when he left and was going to call the police and set her up as a drug dealer."

The woman told officer Joshua B. Kear she would be OK with officers stopping by the house and search it for any possible narcotics, the report states.