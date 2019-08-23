Desha

R&R Brown Trucking LLC was incorporated by Regina Brown, 2018 Highway 159 S, McGehee, Aug. 16.

Grant

Karate For Christ Ministries of AR was incorporated by Robert Allen Teague, 344 Raper Road, Traskwood, Aug. 16.

BAD Co Custom Designs LLC was incorporated by Meggan Elizabeth Law, 1 Carolyn Road, Sheridan, Aug. 16.

Gideon Brothers LLC was incorporated by Donna Sue Lemons, 1049 Highway 190 E, Grapevine, Aug. 12.

Wwmd Hospitality LLC was incorporated by Scott David Winston, MD, 506 Little Creek Road, Sheridan, Aug. 15.

Jefferson

Vivid Illusions Events & Design LLC was incorporated by Kourtney Pratt, 1120 S. Chestnut St., Pine Bluff, Aug. 14.

Heaven’s Pick Up & Delivery LLC was incorporated by Harmon Gatson, 1804 W. 10th Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 12.

Master Group LLC was incorporated by Mohammad Jewel Hossain, 4201 S. Cherry St., #201, Pine Bluff, Aug. 12.

F3Bruary Music LLC was incorporated by Cameron Rashad Withers, 515 S. Louisiana St., Pine Bluff Aug. 11.

JAB Trucking & Logistics LLC was incorporated by Jarvis Battles, 800 Belmont Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 12.