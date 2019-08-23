THEFTS

BOYS CLUB LANE, 5800 BLOCK: Money, five doses of morphine and 60 doses of Xanax valued at $240 was reported stolen.

MUSSETT ROAD, 4300 BLOCK: Three gold chains, three gold rings, and money valued at $1,800 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

MEADOW DRIVE, 7900 BLOCK: A leaf blower valued at $1,050 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH HILARY LANE, 2000 BLOCK: A purse, a debit card, six credit cards, black frame eye glasses and personal papers valued at $150 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

JOHNSON STREET, 5200 BLOCK: A Roketa Sprint scooter valued at $1,200 was reported stolen.

NORTH R STREET, 1200 BLOCK: A 1999 Chevrolet Outback valued at $4,630 was reported stolen.

HARDIN STREET, 4100 BLOCK: Two leaf blowers valued at $1,000 were reported stolen.

HIGHWAY 71 SOUTH, 9200 BLOCK: Two leaf blowers valued at $1,000 were reported stolen.

SOUTHFIELD DRIVE, 6300 BLOCK: A ladies' wallet, debit cards, credit cards, an Arkansas driver's license and a black bag valued at $70 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

JOHNSON STREET, 3400 BLOCK: Power tools valued at $300 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ASSAULTS

MEAGAN MICHELLE PHILLIPS OF POCOLA was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer or correctional facility employee, misdemeanor theft of property and a parole violation.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported she woke up to her boyfriend cleaning blood off her face and saw dried blood on a hammer nearby.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

ANOUSONE OT PHETCHAREUN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of between 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

JOSEPH MATTHEW WILLIAMS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree terroristic threatening.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man threatened to kill everyone in his house if he didn't get his broken cellphone replaced.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

AUBREY ANNE POWELL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant.

JOHN NORMAN PITTS JR. OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony hindering apprehension or prosecution, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack, misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance and a parole violation.

A MULDROW WOMAN reported her husband threatened to kill her, choked her and tried to throw her down the stairs.