STUTTGART — The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met Aug. 14 at the First Christian Church fellowship hall with 10 members present.

A leader opened the meeting with the thought for the day, “The shortest horror story ever told — my sewing machine is away for service.”

The July minutes and treasurer’s reports were given and Happy Birthday greetings were extended to a member, according to a news release.

Everyone signed a card in appreciation for someone’s work in building a press board for the club. The leader reminded the members to bring beans for donating to the ICCM food bank. She also asked for donations from the quilt society for items for the Christian Women’s Fellowship Christmas Bazaar in October.

The society along with the Christian Women’s Fellowship members finished several dozen pillows for the breast cancer treatment center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Members made plans to see the Eviction Quilt exhibit at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Members will meet at the church and leave at 10:30 a.m. There are also a couple of interesting shopping venues they will check out while there.

There is also a quilt exhibit at the Historic Arkansas Museum at Little Rock called Stitched Together, A Treasury of Arkansas Quilts. It will be there until October, 2020 so the group will plan a trip later in the year to see that exhibit.

Show and Share: All the Show and Share was spread out on tables and the members had a tour and walk-about to see them.

A member had a baby quilt she has made for the Hope Resource Center at Pine Bluff. She also showed a string quilt she made for her grandson.

The leader showed three baby quilts she also made for the Hope center.

Another member had a fabric appliqued picture she made for a recent exhibit. She also showed a Christmas songs quilt that will be given away at the Christmas Bazaar.

A participant had a baby blanket and pillow set she made for her great nephew, and several burp pad and pillow sets.

Other announcements included:

The next Plantation Stitching Circle at the Plantation Museum in Scott will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

A Yo-Yo Quilt workshop will be held at the Lower White River State Park on March 14, 2020. Call 870-256-3711 to register.

The next meeting will be a Sit ‘n Sew on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the First Christian Church. Members should bring their projects and lunch.