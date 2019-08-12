United Way of the Ouachitas wishes to thank our generous residents of Hot Springs Village for helping us “Stuff the Bus!”

On Saturday, Aug. 3, the United Way led teams of volunteers in collecting donated school supplies at area Walmart stores for local school districts. Not all of the school districts provide supplies to their students as school begins, but even in those districts that do, backup supplies are needed for the rest of the year.

In total, 7,297 packages of school supplies were collected, along with an additional $1875.63 of cash donations. United Way continues to collect supplies to share with area districts to ensure that all of our kids start school equipped with the supplies they need to be ready to learn.

Thank you to everyone who helped make “Stuff the Bus” a huge success!



Greg Jones

Hot Springs Village



