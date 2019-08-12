Too many times I read letters that are filled with negativity regarding life in the Village. Even though there is always room for improvement, I feel it’s best to focus on the positives than dwell on the negatives. My advice to everyone is to make a list of the 100 things you are thankful for. Read this list every day. You will be a much happier person.

My list is topped with living in the Village. My experience last week is a prime example. I participated in the MGA 18 Member/Member golf tournament. The event was organized and hosted by the HSV Golf Department. I want to personally thank the director of golf and his staff for everything that was done planning the event and taking care of us. I can’t imagine the total number of man/woman-hours that were put in. The staff at Isabella Golf Course was awesome in providing every imaginable convenience.

I also want to acknowledge the food that was provided. Mulligan’s at Ponce took care of us for our registration dinner. The Saint at Isabella prepared breakfast and lunch on both days of our event. The food was great and nobody went home hungry. The staffs at both Mulligan’s and The Saint could not have spoiled us more.

The Village Golf Department does this several times each year for all golf leagues in the Village. Not to mention the weekly tasks they perform organizing all the leagues and coordinating individual golfer needs. My life in the Village is enriched because of them.



Mark Drew

Hot Springs Village