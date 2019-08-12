Fort Smith is predicted to reach triple-digit temperatures on Monday.

National Weather Service officials on Saturday estimated Fort Smith will reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time in 2019. The temperature in the region will climb because of a hot air system that will move in from the high plains without the threat of storms, said NWS Tulsa Meteorologist Sarah Corfidi.

"Usually, we hit 100 in the Fort Smith area at least once in the summer," Corfidi said. "We have lots of days that reach into the 90s."

Fort Smith since 1882 has seen temperatures reach or exceed 100 degrees 86 years in the month of August. Temperatures in the city more commonly hit triple digits in July, according to National Weather Service records.

Corfidi said cloudy weather in July and August has prevented temperatures from reaching 100 degrees in Fort Smith, even though many days reach into the 90s.

"We’re going to have full heat and humidity, full sunshine. That will allow the temperatures to climb up around 100," Corfidi said of Monday, adding that the hot air moving into Fort Smith follows common weather patterns for late summer.

The spike in temperature will be preceded by sporadic storms in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas but nothing in the Fort Smith region, Corfidi said. NWS forecasters predict storms in the Fort Smith region on Tuesday and Wednesday could potentially follow the year's high.

Because of the predicted high for Monday, Corfidi recommends anyone who has to work outside or has outside activities that day to make sure he or she has a way to temporarily get out of the sun. She also said parents and guardians should avoid leaving their children or pets inside vehicles, which can reach more than 115 degrees in a matter of minutes without air conditioning.

Corfidi also advises everyone to drink plenty of water.

"One of the biggest dangers of heat is dehydration. People can get dehydrated really easily and get illnesses because they get overheated easily and they can’t recover," she said.