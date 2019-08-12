A Conway man died early Sunday morning after reportedly sideswiping a Freightliner truck on Interstate 40 before crashing into a tree.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Demetres L. Cole, 48, of Conway died after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Cole was eastbound on I-40 when he attempted to pass a 2020 Freightliner truck in his 2005 Dodge Durango when he sideswiped the large truck and veered off the roadway.

Officials said the Conway man was attempting to take the 125 exit when he sideswiped the truck, causing him to veer off the right side of the road, where he ultimately crashed into a tree.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the report.

Authorities said roadways were dry at the time of the crash and described weather conditions as “clear.”

Deputy coroner Ron Smith pronounced the 48-year-old dead at the the scene.

Cole was the 280th person who died on an Arkansas roadway this year, according to preliminary data.

