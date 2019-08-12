City officials are asking Conway residents for their input regarding how funds provided through the 2019 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant should be spent.

A public hearing is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the Judge “Jack” Roberts District Court Building.

Officials are asking residents to give their input not he City of Conway’s application for $25,425 from the 2019 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funding, which is to be shared equally with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO and the Conway Police Department have proposed using the funds toward equipment purchases.

According to the council agenda, comments regarding the grant will be accepted through Sept. 15 as well and can be sent to Marsha Guffey, the grants administrator, at marsha.guffey@cityofconway.org.

Alderman will also consider a recent nomination to have Chief of Staff Jack Bell appointed to serve a five-year term on the Health Facilities Board.

City officials also plan to accept proposals for a consultant to pupate a city-wide historic preservation plan for the Planning and Development Department and approve fundings for other city projects, including appropriating funds for Tyler Street improvements during the regularly scheduled Conway City Council meeting.

Both the public hearing and regular portion of the council meeting are open to the public.

Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.