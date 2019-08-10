Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney and Lincoln County District Judge Phillip Green have jointly announced an amnesty period beginning Monday, Aug. 19.

Effective on that day and through Friday, Aug. 23, people with outstanding fines or warrants in any district court in Jefferson and Lincoln County may appear in court and pay the fines and the warrants will be dismissed. If they have a payment or community service agreement with the court, they may be reinstated without making a payment.

For information, contact the district court department that issued the warrant or the fine:

• Jefferson County District Court, (870) 541-4646

• Pine Bluff District Court (870) 850-7584

• Lincoln County District Court Star City (870) 628-4244

• Lincoln County District Court (870) 628-4904

• Lincoln County Gould District Court (870) 263-4475

• Lincoln County District Court Grady (870) 479-3904