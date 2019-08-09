Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Friday released a statement following the announcement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to issue a guidance to clarify requirements in Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (CWA).

This action comes after President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Order in April 2019 directing the EPA to work with agencies, states and tribal authorities to reduce confusion and uncertainty in the Section 401 certification process.

“Today’s guidance gives Arkansas the freedom we need to develop our energy infrastructure while preserving and protecting the natural beauty and water resources that draw millions of Americans to our state each year,” Rutledge said. “I commend the Administration for collaborating with states to allow for recommendations that best fit the needs of Arkansans.”

The proposed rulemaking replaces the 2010 interim guidance issued by EPA and will clarify and streamline Section 401 certifications of the CWA.

