The Arkansas Educational Television Network will air "Arkansans Ask" at 7 p.m. Thursday.

As students head back to classes for the 2019-2020 school year, the program will provide an overview of education in Arkansas on the next “Arkansans Ask.”

The episode will focus on K-12 topics across the state such as ACT Aspire, school report cards, teacher salaries and private and charter schools.

Viewers may submit questions and comments during the live broadcast at 800-662-2386, paffairs@aetn.org or on Twitter with #ARAsk.

Panelists include Johnny Key, Arkansas Department of Education commissioner; Jay Barth, former Arkansas State Board of Education chair; Carol Fleming, Arkansas Education Association president; Sen. Jane English, Arkansas Senate Education Committee chair; and Stacey McAdoo, 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. Veteran journalist Steve Barnes will host the piece.

The Arkansas Educational Television Network is Arkansas’s only statewide public media network, which enhances lives by providing lifelong learning opportunities for people from all walks of life. AETN delivers local, award-winning productions and classic, trusted PBS programs aimed at sharing Arkansas and the world with viewers through the distinct channels AETN PBS, AETN Create, AETN PBS KIDS, AETN World and AETN AIRS on SAP. Audiences can also watch on several digital platforms, and members with AETN Passport have extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. AETN depends on the generosity of Arkansans and the State of Arkansas to continue offering quality programming. Additional information is available at aetn.org. AETN is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).