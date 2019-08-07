The Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for a poverty simulation the organization will be hosting here in conjunction with the University of Central Arkansas.

Set for Tuesday, Sept. 17, the event will be held at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, BDC/Chamber Executive Director Susan Bulger said.

The full name of the program is Living on the Edge: A Poverty Simulation and, it’s not a game.

“The whole thing is about officially knowing what it’s like to live on the edge,” said Bulger. “There are a lot of colleges teaching students about poverty, but we’re wanting to focus on our leaders.”

Volunteers are sought to work as vendors to include portraying the Department of Human Services, pawn shops, banks, jailers, and more to get a picture of the struggles of those dealing with a lack of resources.

“They give you a package that tells you your name, how old you are, how many children you have,” Bulger said of the volunteer playing those impoverished.

Volunteers will be trained from 10 to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. vendors will be meeting with those portraying the poor.

Volunteers must register but can do so at the Chamber officer or via the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/681796845619423/

Bulger said she has heard from a couple of area leaders who have participated in similar simulations and been told, “it’s an eye opener.”

According to the event’s Facebook page, the simulator is “an experimental setting that allows participants to view poverty from different angles. The Poverty Simulation is intended to move participants to think about the harsh realities of poverty and to talk about how communities can address the problem. The simulation is a unique, interactive experience that helps people begin to understand what life is like with a shortage of money and an abundance of stress.”