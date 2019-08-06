Sweeping realignment of Arkansas government consumed much time of legislators, state Sen. Bill Sample told the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee Friday.

“In my humble opinion, I think the people of Arkansas fared pretty well overall,” he said.

A member of the Arkansas Legislative Council, Sample told the GAC he was one of a handful of legislators who read the entire 2,049 pages of the realignment bill. “We started with 17 different bills,” Sample said. “We took each one apart and dissected them,” he said.

Introduced on the opening day in February of the General Assembly’s biennial session, it received approval on the regular session’s next-to-last day, Sample said.

A reorganization package was presented by the state’s executive branch, aiming for long-term savings.

But Sample said one-time costs will raise the overall expense of government in the coming year, then it will break even for a while.

A total of 16 executive branch secretaries – reporting directly to the governor – will each represent several state departments, but mergers resulted in fewer overall departments.

Time spent on reorganization meant that legislators considered fewer bills this year, but public needs were met, Sample said.

“We took care of the needs that needed to be met,” he said.

One of the best accomplishments this year was completing a multi-year effort to cut tax rates, he said.

Arkansans of all income levels share in income tax cuts starting with mid-income rates in 2015 and lower-income rates in 2017.

This year the General Assembly lowered tax rates for individuals with income above $79,300. The top income tax rate will fall from 6.9 percent to 5.9 percent in 2021 and the six brackets will consolidate into three – although the three sets of brackets based on income level will remain.

Among the session’s most contentious bills, Sample said, was one removing the requirement for legal advertising in a newspaper with general circulation in the affected area.

Now, advertising may be placed online.

Among numerous new laws, a number enhance criminal penalties in an effort to reduce crime overall.

Fielding questions, one key question was the future of the former Army-Navy Hospital on Reserve Street in Hot Springs.

Sample said it is important the building remain open in service, not only for meeting needs but also because the building’s boiler system must remain in constant use or it will immediately start to rust and deteriorate.

Prior to the senator’s talk, GAC member Bob Shoemaker praised Sample for his contributions to the Village, region and state. “He’s one of our own,” Shoemaker said.

“He’s one terrific guy and we’re blessed to have him here in the Village.”

Sample, who lives near the Village, represents HSV in the state Senate, and represented the area as state representative from 2005 to 2010. He also attends Village United Methodist Church.

The senator also chairs or has formerly chaired Arkansas Legislative Council’s joint budget hearings, the council’s executive subcommittee, the advanced communications and information technology joint committee and the Senate’s transportation, technology and legislative affairs committee.

He serves or has served on a number of other committees, some of which include Legislative Joint Auditing, Legislative Joint Budget, revenue and tax, joint public retirement and Social Security programs, and Senate efficiency.



