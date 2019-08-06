The newly formed marketing subcommittee of the Comprehensive Master Plan Advisory Committee held an open workshop Friday, Aug. 2 at Coronado Community Center.

Members of the subcommittee are Pam Avila, chair, Chuck Alvord, Dan Aylward, David Legan, Ray Lehman, Chuck Miller and Nancy Orneles. Staff liaison is Jamie Caperton, chief member experience officer, and board liaison is Buddy Dixon.

The session included a brief review of marketing of the Village in prior years. Notable was that there really is not much marketing history data available to be reviewed.

The intended market is now is a younger demographic. Those most likely making retirement plans now are the “GenXers,” those between the ages of 40 and 54. Other age groups within the overall target range are younger Boomers aged 55 to 70.

Fewer people age 71 or older are seeking retirement locations now, although Miller said he has friends in California about his age (81) who are considering relocating because of the high cost of living there.

The subcommittee needs to consider what those in the targeted ranges are looking for in a retirement location and where they are looking for information. Print is still important, one member said, but the 40- to 54-year-olds rely more on digital information than on print. Aylward suggested that they should not look at digital as the be-all-end-all for marketing venues, that those ages get their information from a variety of sources, including television and radio.

Chair Avila said, “It comes down to the way marketing was done in the past does not work too well with the possibilities available now.”

A lengthy discussion involved the conversion rate of leads into sales, with the members expressing concern about the current means of gathering metrics (data) of where leads come from and how to track them. Of concern, also, was the timeliness of the information and whether it was possible to determine the rate of converting leads into sales. One of the outside sources used, Ideal Living, touts that 10% of leads result in “turnovers” (sales).

Dunson tracks the leads she receives, but that only applies to the last link to the website, it does not include what initially led that person to begin looking at Hot Springs Village, or the steps that were taken that finally led to the message to Dunson.

The POA has contracted with a Little Rock public relations firm for the past two years to handle ad placements and campaigns.

Caperton said that some of what is currently contracted out will be brought inside the POA once a marketing director is hired.

The in-house staff, described by Caperton as a “powerhouse team” will be comprised of the marketing director, Caperton, Dunson, Stephanie Heffer, Kevin Sexton, director of tourism, and Tom Heffer, director of golf. Department heads will have input to the marketing team for their specific marketing needs, Caperton added.

Caperton noted that our advertising message for the past few years has been very broad. The message has been, briefly, this is Hot Springs Village, look at our lakes, our golf, our beautiful location. “Now,” Caperton said, “we need another layer; to be more specific.”

After a break, the subcommittee conducted a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis of the current external marketing of the Village.

Results showed several strengths, highlighting HSV’s affordability, the Discovery packages, the relationship of the POA with Arkansas’ tourism department, and its affiliation with Ideal Living and Private Communities organizations.

Among the weaknesses were the lack of good metrics, a lack of clarity about what is being marketed and to whom, a failure to engage “happy members” in communications and communicating the overall marketing plan.

Opportunities seen were to improve visitor experience, define HSV’s identity, find ways to rally happy members and to evaluate the best ads.

Threats to external marketing included poor visitor experiences at the gates, dissension within the Village membership, negative social media postings, lack of financial resources, insufficient staff capacity and limited inventory of property types.

Caperton reported that she follows social media, including Nextdoor, and responds to negative posts with invitations to visit with her about the issues of concern. She reports good results from those one-on-one communications.

At the next meeting, the subcommittee will conduct a SWOT analysis of the Village.

The next meeting of the CMPAC marketing subcommittee will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Coronado Center. Guests are welcome.