A Fort Smith woman reportedly was taken to the hospital and left after police placed her in custody following a report of her breaking into her mother's house and hitting her in the head with a bottle.

The woman, who police reportedly found in her mother's residence in the 900 block of Holly Street, is suspected of second-degree domestic battery, residential burglary, resisting arrest and second-degree escape, the incident report states.

The mother told police her daughter around 7:30 a.m. Thursday broke into her house and the residence next door to her in the 900 block of Holly Street. Police saw glass and items thrown around the dining room area.

The woman when approached by police would not turn around and said she would not be going to jail. When officer Jeffrey Stewart tried to grab her arm, she pulled away, fell down and sat on her hands so they could not put her into custody. Police eventually cuffed the woman and placed her in the back of their patrol vehicle.

The woman told police she had been bleeding for two weeks and that she was five months pregnant. Stewart at this point called EMS, who took her to Baptist Hospital.

Stewart after filling out paperwork for the woman at the hospital later that day learned she had left the hospital on foot before 10 a.m. that morning while they were getting her ready to take her back for an ultrasound.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.