An employee at Jody's Auto Center was reportedly hit in the leg by a bullet while working.

The employee who reported he was shot told police he was working at the auto center, 3015 Towson Ave., heard a pistol go off and initially thought someone had set off a firecracker. He said he felt a pain in his left calf and fell to the floor as his boss, who was carrying his pistol on his right hip, put his hands in the air, the incident report states.

The employee after the gunshot took the pistol out, unloaded it, placed it in a toolbox and helped him up. He then helped him into the office and filed workman's compensation paperwork.

The employee went to the hospital the next day, the report states.