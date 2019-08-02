Tax Free Weekend started at 12:01 a.m. Friday in Oklahoma and will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in Arkansas.

Both states extend the tax holiday to midnight Sunday for many clothing items under $100, and a long list of school supplies.

State and local sales tax in Fort Smith amounts to about 9.75 percent.

Robert McDaniel, general manager of The Woodsman Outfitters in Fort Smith’s Central Mall, said Tax Free Weekend is a little busier than normal weekends for them.

“We have a lot of people who are waiting for it, and there’s plenty of people who come out and take advantage of it,” McDaniel said. “You can save a good deal of money.

The Woodsman is planning to move to its new building a block down from the mall on Rogers Avenue on Oct. 1.

Because of Tax Free Weekend, Central Mall will have extended hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Among the three dozen exempt clothing items under $100 is wedding apparel.

Makayla Nolen, bridal consultant at Always and Forever at 1200 S. Waldron Ave., Suite 133, said that although most things in wedding apparel stores are over $100 there are a few things that can qualify as exempt. In addition to clearance dresses for $99 there are also several headpieces that would qualify.

Most people, Nolen noted, will use Tax Free Weekend for back-to-school shopping.

Deborah Martin, assistant manager at Encore Shoe Department in Central Mall, said for her store, Tax Free Weekend is usually “bigger than Black Friday.” It might help that there are already sales going on at Encore and other stores in the mall.

Alba Brizuela, assistant manager at UNIQ clothing store in Central Mall, said although she is new to the store, she has heard that it gets “really busy” on Tax Free Weekend.

“There are usually sales going on at the same time, so it’s a good deal,” Brizuela said.

At The Children’s Place, Hannah Anderson said Tax Free Weekend brings out more customers.

“Shopping goes up tremendously this weekend,” said Anderson, assistant manager at The Children’s Place in Central Mall.

J.C. Penny in Central Mall is one of the many stores that are having sales that coincide with Tax Free Weekend. The salon in J.C. Penny is also offering $10 haircuts for kids in grades K through six until Sept. 15.

Inside the J.C. Penney Optical shop, children 16 and under can also get one complete pair of eyeglasses for about $40 or two for about $70 through Sept. 29, a news release states.

J.C. Penney has school uniforms, backpacks, jeans, activewear, clothes and shoes.

Kohl’s at 7801 Rogers Ave. is also pumping the tax holiday for back-to-school shoppers. Kohl’s has everything from denim and sneakers to school uniforms and activewear, their release adds.

A spokesperson for Walmart said that while the world's largest retailer does not typically share specifics on how the sales tax holiday events impact its sales, they are glad to participate because it will help customers take home "more of what they need just in time for the first day of school."

A list of the items that are eligible for purchase with no taxes in Arkansas can be found at the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s website or by doing a general search for “Arkansas Tax Free Weekend.”

Eligible items under $100 include disposable diapers, lab coats, neckties and pantyhose. Eligible items under $50 include cosmetics, lunch boxes notebooks and other school supplies. Art supplies like watercolors and other craft paints, paintbrushes and clay are also exempt from taxes this weekend.

Although scissors are included in the eligible exemptions for school supplies in Arkansas, they are also included in taxable items under sewing equipment along with yarn and knitting needles. Other taxable items for the tax holiday include wetsuits and fins, ski boots, goggles, hand and elbow guards, life preservers and vests, mouth guards, ballet and tap shoes, helmets, paint and dust respirators, tool belts and welder’s gloves and masks.