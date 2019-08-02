POTEAU — A LeFlore County advocate says increased advocacy efforts are directly tied to a decrease in domestic violence in 2018.

LeFlore County, which regularly has more domestic homicides each year than most counties in Oklahoma, had 169 confirmed assault and batteries and 19 assaults in 2018, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation report released Monday. The county had 38 assaults and 207 assault and batteries in 2017 and 39 assaults and 208 assault and batteries in 2016, the report states.

The dip is likely tied to early intervention in domestic violence cases and an increase in education throughout the county, said Women's Crisis Services Director Deanna Chancellor.

"Our advocates getting to people earlier is empowering victims to not continue in those relationships," Chancellor said.

LeFlore County in 2018 had two homicides tied to domestic abuse, according to OSBI statistics. The county under Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board guidelines had three domestic homicides in that year. It also had 37 domestic homicides from 1998-2016 — the fifth-highest total in the state for that time, according to Review Board records.

Chancellor explained that one victim of domestic violence can have multiple offenses committed against them. She estimated in October 2018 that, on average, victims of domestic violence usually leave their perpetrators 15 times before leaving for good, with factors including children and income keeping them there. She also said the number and severity of the offenses are predictors for how likely the victims are to be killed by their perpetrators.

Crisis Services' crisis advocacy program has helped curb both the progression of domestic violence and the number of incidents, Chancellor said.

"The earlier we get to a victim, the better outcome we have for them not going back," she said. "From the beginning, they have support, somebody in their corner, saying, 'You can do this, these are all the things we have.'"

Chancellor also said victims more quickly appreciate the seriousness of their situations after seeing their own domestic violence lethality assessments, which all law enforcement officials in Oklahoma who respond to domestic violence incidents are required to fill out.

"When women see that in black and white, it’s kind of shocking for them," she said. "They say, 'I knew it was bad, but I didn’t realize it was that bad.'"

Although Chancellor estimates sexual assaults will not go down in the county this year, she hopes domestic assaults and assault and batteries will continue to decrease. She said she hopes the increase of engagement and intervention in the area will continue to curb these crimes.

Chancellor specifically mentioned Women's Crisis Services and the Crisis Intervention Center in Fort Smith as avenues for intervention.

"If you know someone in a domestic violence situation, connecting them to professionals is always important, because that gives them someone who understands what they’re going through, because it’s frustrating," A lot of times, people don’t understand why you go back or why you stay, but we do understand those kinds of things, because that’s going to be the best way for them to stay gone permanently."