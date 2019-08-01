THEFTS

FRESNO STREET, 1700 BLOCK: A 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

TEXAS ROAD, 7900 BLOCK: A cellphone and a 2018 Nissan Sentra valued at $15,150 were reported stolen.

NORTH 22ND STREET, 400 BLOCK: A 2018 TaoTao scooter valued at $1,200 was reported stolen.

1200 S. WALDRON ROAD: A burglary was reported.

NORTH 50TH STREET, 4100 BLOCK: Two rings, a tennis bracelet and Oxycontin valued at $2,500 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

8301 ROGERS AVE.: Miscellaneous items valued at $965 were reported stolen from Walmart.

7301 ROGERS AVE.: A laptop, a gaming console, three birth certificates, two Social Security cards, clothes, a car seat and blankets valued at $616 were reported stolen from Mercy Hospital.

2501 NORTH ALBERT PIKE AVE.: A DVR and money valued at $800 were reported stolen from Star Laundromat.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend stabbed him in the ankle.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

FRANK JAVIER LOPEZ OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest and second-degree criminal impersonation and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

JEFFREY ALAN JASMAN OF ALMA was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.