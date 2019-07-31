ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her ex-boyfriend slammed her to the floor and choked her when she tried to call the police after he refused to leave her home.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

ISAAC EZEKIAL GREEN OF ARKOMA was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, a misdemeanor failure to appear and failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith and two unspecified misdemeanor warrants out of Crawford County.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT HARPS, 3401 S. 74th St., reported a customer stole $300 in a short change scam.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his credit card was used twice totaling $167 without his authorization.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

MARIO GERARDO TORRES-DELGADO OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Kansas and an Immigration Customs Enforcement hold.