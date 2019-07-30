By NICKY SHERMAN

Voice correspondent



About 40 Hot Springs Village residents met with a panel of the Property Owners’ Association board Wednesday July 24 at the Coronado Center to ask the Let’s Talk panel numerous questions about POA and Village issues. On the panel were Diana Podawiltz, Nancy Luehring and Buddy Dixon.

Pocket neighborhoods, as described in the Comprehensive Master Plan, were the focus of several questions. Villagers were concerned that the houses would be smaller and that the lots would be smaller. Additional concern was expressed about the builders selected, how and where these neighborhoods would be placed in the Village, and would parking in these neighborhoods be on the street rather than in a garage,

“Why are we (the POA) coming up with this idea of pocket neighborhoods and looking for a developer to take on projects that we want to do?” asked one Villager. The Village developer, Cooper Communities Inc., “no longer has a team here to build such communities,” was one response. At that point, Dixon reported that board members had talked with John Cooper and Jody Latham that morning. He did not give any other information about that meeting.

Dixon said the POA was looking for contractors who would purchase a group of lots, maybe 15 – 17, present a set of maybe 5 house plans to the architectural control committee for approval, just as builders do now. A pocket neighborhood would be like a subdivision, or a cul-de-sac. The houses would be about 1,700 square feet and the lots would be the same size they are now. The builder would build a sample home on one of the lots, furnish and decorate it and show it to prospective buyers.

“What lots are involved,” one person asked, “are these POA-owned lots?” The panelists responded that the POA identifying lots and owners in the areas under consideration. Podawiltz noted that the process of tracking deeds and title searching was a lot of work, as many original buyers had transferred lots to others without changing the names on the deeds.

Podawiltz said pocket neighborhoods are in the preliminary budget for 2020 that will be decided in October.

Someone asked about whether there were any restrictions on buying houses that were previously owner-occupied and turning them into rentals. “The POA places no restrictions on those transactions,” Luehring responded.

After thanking the panelists for their time participating in the Let’s Talk sessions, Cheryl Dowden asked if there was any update on the lodge proposal, and there was none. At the May 25, 2019, Let’s Talk session, board chair Cindi Erickson had explained that Lesley Nalley would present a proposal about a lodge in the Village to the board at August’s board meeting.

The video of the June 26, 2019, Let’s Talk had not been posted, so one Villager deferred her question until after she had seen that video. Luehring said she would follow up on the missing video with POA staff.

In response to a question about a survey about bicycle and cart paths, Luehring held up a print-out of the survey results and read a few of the results. “We don’t get a lot of feedback from property owners about what they want,” Podawiltz observed. The panelists then briefly noted some of the Village amenities that were initiated by Villagers, including Woodlands Auditorium, the card club, DeSoto Dog Park and the pickleball courts.

Gate security was a concern of several attendees. Comments were made that security was worse now under contract gate attendants that it was when the gates were staffed by volunteers. Luehring responded that while there previously had been volunteers helping at the gates, paid POA staff were the ones in charge of gate security.

Noting that the Balboa gate has as much use, or more, than the East Gate, Dixon said the POA was “seriously looking at having a full-time guard at Balboa.”

Tailgating was discussed. Dixon said people should not try to talk to tailgaters, that they should call the police non-emergency number, 501-922-0011, to report if someone tailgated in. He added a warning, “with Arkansas’ concealed-carry law, you would not know if that person was armed.” He also said that Public Works was working with Google to correct the GPS instructions that lead visitors to the card-only gates.

Luehring noted that Police Chief Ricky Middleton was writing a white paper about gate security issues in the Village. If policies need to be changed due to his recommendations they will be changed,” she said. In response to comments about outsiders coming into the Village and committing crimes, one panelist said, “People in the Village are committing the crimes.” Luehring added, “We have a very low crime rate.”

Concerning Balboa golf course and clubhouse, the board has directed the staff to put Balboa repairs and maintenance in the 2020 budget. The work on Balboa is considered deferred maintenance. “It’s time to deal with it,” Luehring said, adding that there would be afternoon and evening community forums to get information about the project to Villagers.

Abundant discussion concerned the recent court decision in favor of CCI about access to POA books and records. Dixon showed the form available on explorethevillage.com to fill out and submit, in person or electronically, requesting to see documents. He read the requirements which included stating a purpose for requesting the records.

Luehring said that if there was concern by staff that a stated purpose was improper, there would be an appeal process. She added, “We are working to put policies in place to make the policies meet the ruling.”

A Villager said there was a problem with 7 people being able to change the governing documents. Stating that the board can change the Articles of Incorporation, Bylaws and policies, but not the Declaration, Luehring said, “You voted us in to be your governing body.”

Dixon cited the creation of an ad hoc committee of board members and Villagers to bring policies and documents up to meet the recent court order on records access. Luehring noted that the order said “members” while in all instances of POA member privileges in all other matters in the Village is “member in good standing,” and those terms needed clarification.

Other governing documents changes to meet the ruling concerned non-disclosure agreements, harm to the Village and determining what “improper purposes” might be. A scam was one example of an improper purpose for getting Villager names and addresses.

One reason the POA is not considering responding to records requests by electronically sending the records is the possibility of improper redistribution. Another reason is the court’s order stated that the POA was not required to provide copies for requesters nor the means for someone to copy records.

The discussion moved to the CEO employment contract, and Luehring said that the contract is in Nalley’s conference room, and that Villagers need to fill out the request form available online and make an appointment to see the contract.



