Hot Springs Village Junior Golf program has grown steadily for over 20 years. This year’s events welcomed nearly 90 players at many levels from beginner to accomplished teens.

Golfers played Wednesdays and Thursdays during June and July and finished July 24 and 25 ending the championship rounds with 15 flights. Picnic and awards were held on the 25th at Balboa Pavilion.

Christopher DesFassiaux was named overall male champion.

Priscilla Gant was named overall female champion.

Inaugurated by Jack Barry along with Bill Veal, the program has groomed many winners including national finalist, Payton Bourland.

“There were so many volunteers who donated their time and expertise to help these student golfers and we so appreciate their contributions to this very special youth program,” said Leesa Sikes, online homepage coordinator.



