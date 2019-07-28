It was about a year ago when I fell apart. I was in the living room at my parents' house in Tulsa, playing Legos with my kid cousins after a long week of heavy crime coverage in Fort Smith. I was sleep-deprived, but I was enjoying myself — there wasn't need to worry about respecting the crime scene or sending news to the web as quickly as possible, after all.

I took a break to go to the store and buy something I needed, and when I returned, it was as if I had walked into the Upside Down in Stranger Things. The sounds throughout the house were louder. I started breathing heavily. I think I even got a little dizzy. So I removed myself from the living room, sat on the back porch — and cried.

What happened?

A convergence of factors probably contributed to this — a handful of disorders I've been diagnosed with, the volume and dynamic of the social situation and my lack of sleep, to name a few. But since then, I've also had to remind myself of another important factor — the nature of my job.

I and other journalists see more things with our eyes — not through the filter of a TV screen or a still image in the morning paper — that most people won't witness at their jobs, if at all. And occasionally, a wave of breaking news — like the one from July 25-28, 2018, which preceded my trip home to my family that weekend — highlights this reality.

The barrage that week started when the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office sent me a news release about a detainee who died inside the county jail. Less than 24 hours later, I was rubbing shoulders with family members of a man and a woman who had been shot to death in a home invasion that morning at West Apartments. This homicide was promptly followed that day by a bank robbery where two men drove up to the ATM, ripped away two canisters filled with scores of $20 bills from two tellers, emptied the canisters inside their van and threw them in a ditch as they made their escape — something you typically only expect to see in Scorsese films.

And then a false amber alert was issued for a child. And an angry ex-boyfriend found the guy who got with his girl and shot him in the leg. And a man tied up a restaurant manager and robbed the place.

All within four days.

And here's the funny thing — my experience really isn't unique. University of Tulsa psychology professor Elana Newman, who studies journalism and trauma, said "almost all" journalists have been exposed to traumatic stress experiences. These range from the first time a reporter sees a body pulled out of a car (I still remember my first time; you don't forget these things) all the way up to kayaking through the aftermath of a deadly hurricane while taking photos of the death and destruction or witnessing the aftermath of a battle overseas.

The stress that comes from our jobs isn't the same as police officers, firefighters, paramedics or soldiers, who have one less degree of separation from the trauma. But because we're arm's-length observers of horrific situations, our trauma is often overlooked. If it is brought up, it's commonly brushed aside with comparisons to these professions, the pressure of breaking news and sometimes even a "that's nothing; wait until you cover _____" newsroom culture. Even without the trauma, our daily work is compounded by standoffish sources, nasty emails from readers, deep-cutting layoffs and an unfavorable perception of our profession evident from the comment section to the commander-in-chief and even the occasional sideways remark from a friend or family member.

What does this mean? It means an estimated nearly 10 percent of journalists in the United States suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (Smith et al., 2017), with some studies showing even higher percentages. The rate is much higher for journalists in countries like Mexico, Korea and South Africa.

It wasn't until I got to the Times Record near the end of 2017 that I realized I wasn't alone. I was two months on the job and told my assistant editor John Lovett about a horrible 24-hour window at my last job where I covered extensive storm damage, a fatal vehicle pursuit between a sheriff's deputy and a drug dealer and a fire that destroyed four homes. He responded by telling me he suffered from dizziness while simultaneously covering a particularly horrific murder trial and planning his wedding.

John's sentiments echoed a long-held suspicion of mine: journalists, no matter who they are, carry loads that from time to time rise to the surface and affect their daily lives. I only found out recently that statistics backed up my assertion as well.

So if it's so common, why aren't we talking about it?

If we're expected to relay quick, accurate, engaging news so the public is informed in a timely manner for their own good, we need to be able to do it with clarity. We need to be able to fully recover from the last homicide, house fire or fatal wreck we've just seen. Unpacking these experiences with someone who will listen well is a good first step — if nothing else, it will help us process the trauma, and it may even lead to accountability and ideas for coping with the stress in the future.

I am blessed to have a close network of friends — specifically my family, my church small group, my barber, my therapist and a handful of lifelong friends — who listen well when I talk about the less-than-orthodox parts of my job. All journalists need this kind of network in their lives for them to keep good mental health so they can cover even the most traumatic news events.

At the end of the day, the trauma isn't going to go away. We'll still have to watch first responders pull bodies out of vehicles, gloss over affidavits that detail horrific sexual violence and talk to people who just lost everything in a flood with or without support. But we have to recognize the impact this kind of work has on us if we're going to keep doing it. For us, this means being open about our struggles with the end goal of addressing the trauma when it comes up. For everyone else, it means creating more spaces for journalists to process — inside the newsroom and out — and understanding the baggage that comes with the job.

After all, we can't address a problem we pretend doesn't exist.

Max Bryan has been the breaking news and crime reporter at the Times Record since November 2017. He has also covered mental health-related topics such as suicide and drug addiction for the newspaper.