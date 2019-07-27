A Conway man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl is now behind bars.

Na’Shaujuan “Nash” Collins, 20, was charged with one county of rape, a Class Y felony, after authorities were alerted in January that the Conway man was sneaking into a 13-year-old girl’s bedroom at night.

Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children investigators contacted Conway Police Department detectives on Jan. 14 after receiving a rape report regarding Collins. The report ASP received stated Collins, who was 19 years old at the time, would sneak into the girl’s bedroom at night.

When the girl was questioned about the allegations against Collins, she “denied that” but did admit that Collins inappropriately touched her one time “by the trampoline in her back yard,” according to the probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

In a follow-up interview, authorities learned the girl “was penetrated by Collins more than twice.”

Online records show Collins was booked into the county jail at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.

In a first appearance held Friday morning, a district judge ordered the rape suspect remain behind bars in lieu of a $50,000 bond. As of press time, Collins had not posted bond.

The 20-year-old Conway man is scheduled to appear next on Aug. 12 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.