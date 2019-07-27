THEFTS

SOTH 16TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: Two bluetooth speakers, a USB cable, two USB adapters, an automotive battery, automotive parts and a lithium battery jumpstarter valued at $1,043 were reported stolen.

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 2200 BLOCK: A white gold ring with diamonds valued at $1,250 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 66TH STREET, 3400 BLOCK: A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $9,000 was reported stolen.

GRINNELL AVENUE, 3100 BLOCK: A lawnmower and an edger valued at $820 were reported stolen.

ROGERS AVENUE, 7300 BLOCK: A 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $12,500 was reported stolen.

NORTH ALBERT PIKE AVENUE, 700 BLOCK: A 1999 GMC Range Rover valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.

ZERO STREET AND WHEELER AVENUE: A 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

HIGHWAY 71 SOUTH, 1300 BLOCK: A 2018 Dodge Journey valued at $35,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 62ND STREET, 3100 BLOCK: A 2005 Suzuki 600 valued at $3,300 was reported stolen.

ROGERS AVENUE, 5100 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $600 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 70TH STREET, 3300 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $700 was reported stolen in a burglary.

CHURCHILL ROAD, 2100 BLOCK: A game console and controller valued at $345 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

GRAND AVENUE, 2800 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH T STREET, 7200 BLOCK: Money valued at $700 was reported stolen.

CLARENDON AVENUE, 4700 BLOCK: A lawnmower, an edger, tools, an iPad and a cellphone valued at $1,350 were reported stolen in a break-in.

SOUTH L STREET, 1600 BLOCK: Paperwork valued at $100 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man knocked him out during a fight outside of Shooter's Bar at Belle Avenue and North I Avenue.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

JAIMIE MARIE RODRIGUEZ OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.

WILLIAM PHILLIP CLARK OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of more than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia to store or conceal methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor possession of fewer than 4 grams of a Schedule VI controlled substance and theft by receiving.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man told him to give him $100 down payment for a room to rent and then left without further contact when he gave him the money.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A MAN reported a window and siding on a house in the 5300 block of Cherry Street damaged at $500.