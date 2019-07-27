Fort Smith police are investigating a gunpoint robbery Wednesday evening in the south side of town.

A Fort Smith man told police two black men with hoodies and bandanas beat the driver and passenger side of his car when he pulled into Cavanaugh Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday. He said the one on the driver's side produced a pistol and demanded he give him everything he had, according to the incident report.

The man handed over his wallet and cellphone. The two men then fled the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.