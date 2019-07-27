From Conway Police Department reports

Jacksonville woman suspected in theft

A Jefferson County woman suspects a Jacksonville woman stole her grandmother’s debit card later used it while in Conway.

According to an incident report, the 41-year-old complainant filed the fraud report around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on her 79-year-old grandmother’s behalf.

Angie Duncan of Jacksonville was the 79-year-old’s caretaker and is suspected of stealing the alleged victim’s Arkansas Federal Credit Union debit card.

According to the report, Duncan is suspected of stealing the card from the 79-year-old’s home but using it at two Conway stores. Records show the woman also used the card to withdraw $423 from an ATM on April 15 in Conway.

Local apartment burglarized

A Brentwood Apartments tenant called police Wednesday after someone broke into her home and stole more than $7,000 worth of her belongings.

The complainant told officers the burglary occurred sometime between 12:07 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the incident report, items stolen from the apartment included a 65-inch Samsung Curve TV, a 42-inch Element TV, two laptops, two iPads, an iPhone X, a pair of Nike tennis shoes and $4,500 in cash. Collectively, the items stolen along with the cash totaled $7,400.

The 28-year-old woman was unsure of who burglarized her home but said she suspected three individuals who were “hanging around the apartment building during the day.”

According to a neighbor, the three suspicious individuals left the apartment complex around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The complainant also told officer Sarah Smith that one of the three individuals was sitting on her porch furniture when she left to go to work, “which she thought was weird.” The woman was able to get a picture of two of the individuals, according to the report.

Authorities also noted the woman’s front door was damaged where the suspect(s) broke into her home.

Damages were estimated at $50 at the time the report was filed.

Couple’s argument turns heated

A Bruce Street resident called police after her husband reportedly knocked her glasses off her face during an argument.

According to an incident report, authorities were called out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to a residence along Bruce Street after a woman said her husband knocked her glasses off her face during an argument that morning.

The 26-year-old complainant told officer Colton J. Thomas that she and her husband were arguing over finances when the matter escalated. The argument became heated after she told her husband “he was broke and needed to find a better job.”

After telling her husband she wished he made more money, the 25-year-old man reportedly “became angry and knocked her glasses off of her face, then there a few objects in her direction.”

The woman said she immediately went outside with the couple’s youngest son and called police following the incident.

The woman’s husband had left the home before authorities arrived on scene, according to the report.