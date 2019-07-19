The Alex Foundation will host its annual Architecture + Design Summer Camp at the Lake Village Expo Center for area 7th graders.

The free camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-26, according to a news release.

The architecture and design instructors will be Robert Marlino with the Knoxville-based architecture firm of Allen Associates Architects and Major Morgan with Jacobs Engineering of Denver.

Marlino and Morgan are graduates of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville College of Architecture and Design and Marlino is an Alex Foundation board member, according to the release.

The Conductor, a Conway-based public-private partnership between the University of Central Arkansas and Startup Junkie, will provide instructional assistance and technology integration support with 3D printing.

Conductor Chief Executive Officer Kim Lane said the agency is dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in Arkansas.

Amy Milliken, with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, will lead the youth on a tour. They will explore the John Tushek Building, built in 1906 by Tushek, an Austro-Hungarian immigrant.The site was repurposed into Lake Village City Hall. The tour will include Belmont Plantation at Greenville, Miss., built in 1857 and repurposed into a bed and breakfast. The youth will have laptops to design models of these historic buildings, according to the release.

Details: Alex Foundation, info@alex-foundation.org, or the Conductor, www.arconductor.org.