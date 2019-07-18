The 49th anniversary of the Spiritualettes gospel singers will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Watkins Chapel Baptist Church, 800 S. Juniper St. Guests will include Jennifer Harris, a minister of the Body of Christ Worship Center at Little Rock.

At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, service will be held at Gospel Temple Baptist Church, 1100 Oakwood Road, with various guest ministries, according to a news release.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, the celebration will be held at Old St. James Baptist Church 4512 S. Ohio St. Guests will include the Williams Singers of Pine Bluff, Totally Committed, Soldiers 4 Christ, Devin & Spiritually Driven, Skylar Patterson & Predestined.

Admission is free, however a love offering will be accepted, according to the release.