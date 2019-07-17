A new means of helping with decision-making in regard to crisis stabilization is set to start next week.

The Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee received a status report on an upcoming crisis stabilization unit mobile triage program during its meeting at the Fort Smith Police Department on Tuesday.

Most of the counties throughout the country that have been able to demonstrate successful jail diversion programs, as well as successful crisis stabilization and diversion of crisis for people with mental health and/or other disorders also have a mobile triage team as part of their programs, said Rusti Holwick, CEO of the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center. These teams are made up of members of law enforcement and from the mental health field, and they usually go out in person into the field.

Holwick said the Five West Crisis Stabilization Unit, in collaboration with members of the Fort Smith Police Department and Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, really wanted to try something different.

"... So we are piloting this project to have tablets essentially," Holwick said. "We're starting with two, one with Fort Smith PD and one with the sheriff's department, to go out in patrol cars, and then those tablets, through a platform called swyMed, are able to connect to somebody at the crisis stabilization unit. So rather than having people and resources expended out in the field, we're going to have it through kind of a telemed equipment arrangement, and the connectivity is supposed to be fantastic."

Holwick said those involved in the program hope it will make for more appropriate referrals, with it possibly saving unnecessary transportation to the CSU if a person needed to go somewhere else.

"And really, the point of the pilot is that we don't need that here as much as we need it in the outlying counties, but we need to try it here first because we have more CIT-trained (crisis intervention-trained) officers, we have people who ... if it works for them, then it would work elsewhere," CSU Director Joey Potts said.



The committee also received a status report from Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue and County Judge David Hudson about a competitive grant application to establish a mental health specialty court. The Sebastian County Quorum Court approved a resolution authorizing Hudson to apply for the grant, which is from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Justice and Mental Health Collaboration, during its meeting June 18.

Shue said the grant application is done. Although the county submitted a mental health court grant application in 2018 that was not successful, Shue believes this one will be.

"It was a cooperative effort," Shue said. "One of the 'aha' moments was I realized how much we needed ACC (Arkansas Community Correction) to be involved, and a lot of people got to ACC and got them to where they committed to help us with this application, and once you had that, the public defender, the judge, I think everybody I think that needed to be in this mix is in this mix for this application. ..."

Sebastian County Criminal Justice Committee Coordinator Mark Allen said the county is supposed to be notified of the grant recipients by email by the end of September.

The next Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee meeting is scheduled Aug. 20.