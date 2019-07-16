Taipei Chinese Restaurant held its grand reopening Monday to a packed crowd of happy customers.

The reopening for what will be Taipei’s 32nd year of business was almost a year to the day a fire broke in the restaurant at 2320 Rogers Ave. It also comes just a few days after the closure of Logan’s Roadhouse at 6201 Rogers Ave. after 24 years in business.

Madeline Phan of Taipei explained in an email a kitchen fire last July caused severe damage and they have taken the time to renovate during the rebuilding process.

Taipei is now open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for lunch and 4:30-8 p.m. for dinner. The little red-roofed restaurant across from Northside High School has 12 lunch specials like sweet-and-sour chicken and pepper steak ranging in price from $5.45 to $6.50.

Appetizers include $1.25 egg rolls and six dumplings for $4.50, or eight buttered chicken wings for $6.50. In addition to fried rice, lomein, chow mein, egg foo yung, and many meat dishes, Taipei also has four vegetarian items on the menu and more than a dozen Vietnamese dishes like bun bo xao (beef with rice vermicelli and mint) for $7.95.

“Our family would like to thank the community for all of the support and patience throughout the past year,” Phan wrote. “We are happy to be back and to serve Fort Smith for the 32nd year.”

Roadhouse closed

Logan’s Roadhouse closed July 11. According to Fort Smith Building Safety, a certificate of occupancy was issued July 10, 1995. The Sebastian County Assessor’s Real Estate Division shows the 11,408-square-foot building is owned by Widmer Place LLC, a Westphal company, and is valued at more than $1.7 million.

“We’ve enjoyed serving you, your families, and friends over the past several years,” a note on the front door at Logan's reads. “The moments you’ve shared with our team have been phenomenal and we appreciate the support you’ve shown us. This location is closed but we’re serving up your Roadhouse favorites at other locations.”

Logan’s has more than 200 locations in 23 states, the note adds.