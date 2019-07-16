Members of Kiwanis Club of Hot Springs Village gathered July 11 to hear an interesting presentation by Warren Freiheit about his decade’s long dive into model railroading. Freiheit brought several examples from his massive collection including a train track, cars, buildings, and other railroad-related collectables, all of which made for a fun morning meeting.

Freitheit, a retired Lutheran pastor serving in many Illinois locations before moving to HSV in 2011, told the Voice he probably has 500 or more pieces in his awesome collection. He started his fascination with railroading back in 1972, with a $5 purchase of a starter set.

Many soon-to-be-collectors start with just a small single oval track, he said, then go from there. “Some people say model railroading gives a way for adults to play with toys,” he said with a smile. “For me it became an obsession.”

Within the hobby are many different scales – HO scale, N scale and Lionel scale, all of which are in Freiheit’s collection. Collectors sometimes differ in their focus; some on the actual train cars, some on building scenery for the track layouts. “I love scenery, watching the cars go through tunnels and around buildings,” he explained.

Freiheit said some collectors are into live steam powered trains, rather than the much more common source of electric power. Some collectors travel throughout the U.S. to see exhibits of this aspect of the hobby.

Others mostly enjoy restoration of train cars and locomotives at places like the museum in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, or in Marengo, Illinois. Building from scratch is also a part of the hobby, in that some collectors will see something real that they like and then go build it.

Speaking of hobbies, Freiheit said hobby stores are going away because of online sales. However, there is still a good one in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

He has items in his collection he’s purchased at swap meets in Pine Bluff and Jacksonville and even has several items others have given him.

Examples include a large old oil can, lights, a lantern, a spittoon and flagman’s hat. He also has one rare locomotive with an estimated value of from $200 to $900, that a person was going to throw away if no one wanted it.

Freiheit said there was an 11-year period when he was out of the railroad modeling scene, but when he got back into it he noticed changes, like pricing that had shot up, DCC constant power and that sound features were available.

For more, go to hsv modelrailroads.com/member-layouts, where you can view several fun videos of trains and tracks.