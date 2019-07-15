The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces its spring 2019 graduates, including residents from Southeast Arkansas. The commencement was held May 11.

Area graduates listed by name and degree include:

Cassie Adair of Rison, Associate of Applied Science in nursing;

Lauren Anderson of Rison, Bachelor of Arts in history;

Sundra Anderson of Eudora, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice;

Zachery Berryman of Monticello, Bachelor of Science in construction management;

Benjamin Blankenship of Casscoe, Juris Doctor in Law;

Dominique Bonilla of Redfield, Graduate Certificate in dyslexia therapist;

Jean Bormann of Stuttgart, Master of Education in education;

Kelvin Britton of Dermott, Bachelor of Science in computer science;

Adam Brown of Pine Bluff, Master of Science in sport management;

Tanisha Burke-Wormley of White Hall, Master of Arts in mass communication;

Tilena Camp of Pine Bluff, Bachelor of Arts in English;

Melinda Choate of Sheridan, Bachelor of Business Administration in business information systems;

Angeria Cole of Pine Bluff, Associate of Applied Science in nursing;

Maro Croff of McGehee, Master of Business Administration in business administration;

Cody Davis of Sheridan, Bachelor of Science in civil and construction engineering;

Lydia Davis of DeWitt, Juris Doctor in Law;

Audrey Driskill of Sheridan, Bachelor of Arts in philosophy;

Elexis Edwards of Star City, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance;

Emily Fendley of Monticello, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology;

Leslie Haynes of Sheridan, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance;

Kiersten Henderson of White Hall, Associate of Applied Science in nursing;

Bethany Hoover of Rison, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art;

Saiyeeda Hossain of Pine Bluff, Bachelor of Arts in psychology;

Zaire Husband of Pine Bluff, Bachelor of Science in computer science;

Brady Jackson of Sheridan, Bachelor of Fine Arts in art;

Taylor Jaggers of Rison, Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance performance;

Anita Johnson of Stuttgart, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology;

Dora Jones of Pine Bluff, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice;

Lauren Kervin of Prattsville, Associate of Applied Science in nursing;

June Lang of Pine Bluff, Master of Social Work in social work;

Timothy Lenox of Pine Bluff, Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies;

Janita Lester of Pine Bluff, Bachelor of Science in health, human performance, and sport management;

Joshua Maxwell of Sheridan, Associate of Engineering Technology in electronics and computer engineering technology;

Esther Mead of Sheridan, Master of Science in business information systems;

Charles Moore of Dermott, Bachelor of Science in biology;

David Moore of White Hall, Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies;

Zakiyyah Nance of Pine Bluff, Bachelor of Arts in mass communication;

Jessica Nettles of Star City, Associate of Applied Science in nursing;

Brittany Pruitt of Sheridan, Master of Social Work in social work;

Sharon Rayford of Pine Bluff, Master of Business Administration in business administration;

April Reeves of Star City, Master of Education in learning systems technology;

Leticia Rios of Star City, Master of Education in gifted, creative, and talented education;

Zaire Rose of White Hall, Associate of Applied Science in nursing;

U-Rhonda Roston-Anderson of McGehee, Educational Specialist in reading;

Kelsey Rowland of Sheridan, Bachelor of Arts in history;

Savannah Schwartz of Pine Bluff, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance;

Daniel Taylor of Pine Bluff, Bachelor of Business Administration in business information systems;

Jasmine Taylor of Pine Bluff, Associate of Applied Science in nursing;

Rankin Teeter of Tillar, Juris Doctor in Law;

Eddie Thomas of Pine Bluff, Master of Public Administration in public administration;

Everett Thompson of Pine Bluff, Associate of Applied Science in nursing;

Tamela Turbeville of White Hall, Master of Arts in professional and technical writing;

Alexis Victorian of Pine Bluff, Master of Arts in higher education.