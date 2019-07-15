EUFAULA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 67-year-old man has drowned while boating in eastern Oklahoma.

Troopers say the body of Carl Eugene Dobson of Eufaula was recovered about 5:11 p.m. Saturday in Lake Eufaula, about 110 miles east of Oklahoma City.

The patrol says Dobson and a passenger were boating when Dobson's hat flew off. Dobson turned around and jumped into the water to retrieve it, but slipped beneath the surface before resurfacing and complaining of chest pains.

Troopers say Dobson's passenger threw him two life jackets and jumped in an attempt to rescue Dobson but struggled and went back to the boat. Dobson slipped beneath the surface again and never came back up.

Authorities say five people drowned in Oklahoma during the Fourth of July holiday week.