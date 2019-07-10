Crawford County is one step closer to getting a new county clerk.

The Crawford County Quorum Court went over the applications filed for the County Clerk position during a special personnel meeting at the Crawford County Emergency Operations Center in Van Buren on Tuesday. The meeting was called by District 13 Justice of the Peace Roger Atwell, who is also the chairman of the Crawford County Personnel Committee.

Shortly after the meeting began, the Quorum Court went into executive session, which lasted longer than an hour. Afterward, Atwell said the Quorum Court broke down into a subcommittee consisting of seven JPs. The subcommittee will begin meeting next week and going through the list of candidates to fill the county clerk position.

Atwell said the subcommittee will hopefully have somebody in place or have a recommendation to the Crawford County Quorum Court by the Quorum Court meeting in August. Ten applications were submitted for the county clerk position.

The previous Crawford County Clerk, Teresa Armer-Cobbe, announced her resignation effective June 30 at 11:59 p.m. during the Quorum Court meeting June 17. Armer-Cobbe, who had been county clerk since 2009, said she was resigning due to "personal reasons and health issues." The Quorum Court approved a motion to table a resolution appointing Cathy Mullis of the Crawford County Clerk's Office to fill the position from July 1 until the term expires Dec. 31, 2022, during the same meeting.

Atwell said Linda Horton, chief deputy of the Crawford County Clerk's Office, was sworn in as interim county clerk by Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap on Tuesday morning. She has been handling Armer-Cobbe's responsibilities as county clerk since July 1.