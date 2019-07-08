People invested in downtown Fort Smith want a grocery store in the area.

The entry "Grocery Store" polled the highest of six service needs listed in a Central Business Improvement District survey sent in May to CBID commissioners, downtown property owners, business owners, residents and people present at the Feb. 20 CBID Town Hall. More than 53 percent of the 44 respondents in the survey listed it as their top priority — 21 percent higher than the highest-priority votes cast for "Nightlife/Entertainment Districts," which polled second-highest.

They were followed by "Pop-Up Activities/Mini business plan," "Fitness Studio," "Movie Theater" and "Dry Cleaner." The survey was conducted as part of a CBID assessment of downtown, said CBID Chairman Bill Hanna.

"We’re trying to prioritize what (landowners and property owners) want done," said Hanna.

Downtown players since 2015 have publicly expressed their desires for a grocery store in the area. A survey taken that year for CBID revitalization efforts had "grocery store" listed in the open comments with less truck traffic and more housing and mixed-use offerings.

Parks Commissioner Casey Millspaugh in July 2018 said a grocery store in downtown Fort Smith would greatly shorten the commute for grocery shopping for many who live in the area. He also said he believed such an addition would drive the economy in the area.

Hanna, who said the CBID commission is in charge of advocating for — and finding — ways to fund further amenities in downtown, said he and the other panelists after their assessment will determine what's important to everyone within the CBID.

"It’s pretty simple, in my mind, what we need to get done," Hanna said. "It’s just a matter of finding out what everyone values. Hopefully, the survey leads us to what priorities are important.

The survey also included a poll for public projects, in which "farmer's market amenities" such as covered vendor areas, lighting and power was the most popular option. It was followed by "covered amphitheater," "marina/dock," "mountain bike trail development along riverfront," "dog park" and "disc golf along riverfront."