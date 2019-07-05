Arkansas

Crosby Auto Brokers LLC was incorporated by Justin Crosby, 804 S. Buerkle St., Stuttgart, June 28.

G&G Logistic Services LLC was incorporated by Tonia Gurley, 300 N. Hickory St., Humphrey, June 27.

JLD Rentals LLC was incorporated by Joshua C. Drummond, 1401 S. Maple St., Stuttgart, June 23.

Bradley

JSD Land & Timber LLC was incorporated by Jonathan Bigham, 584 Bradley 7 N, Warren, June 27.

Cleveland

Wildcat Storage LLC was incorporated by Marvin Jason Hall, 1740 Marks Cemetery Road, New Edinburg, June 26.

Dallas

Ables Mill Services LLC was incorporated by Marlan L. Ables, 1512 Dallas 301, Carthage, June 26.

Bronson Bailey Enterprises LLC was incorporated by Samuel Bronson Bailey, 2400 W. Fourth St., Fordyce, June 27.

For Fordyce Inc. was incorporated by Candace McCollum, 1329 Forest St., Fordyce, June 28.

Drew

Booker Properties LLC was incorporated by Linda Sue Booker, 2019 U.S. 425 N, Monticello, June 24.

Ellis & Sons Holdings LLC was incorporated by Payton Ellis, 877 U.S. 278 W, Monticello, June 27.

Howell Investment Properties LLC was incorporated by Clayton Howell, 1681 U.S. 425 S, Monticello, June 25.

Two Sisters Rentals LLC was incorporated by Halley Alyse Ryburn, 201 S. Main, Monticello, June 27.

Grant

Scott’s Gutters & Roofing Inc. was incorporated by Scott Talley, 60 Ava Lane, Sheridan, June 25.

Sheridan Youth Travel Ball was incorporated by Amber Edwards, 9887 Arkansas 35 S, Grapevine, June 28.

Jefferson

Batemans Auto Repair LLC was incorporated by Marc Bateman, 5407 Oakridge Drive, Pine Bluff, June 27.

GMG Real Estate LLC was incorporated by Sarah Smart, 3 Smart Drive, White Hall, June 27.

Ja’neen Elliott Marketing Agency LLC was incorporated by Angela J. White Smith, 1121 S. Laurel St., Pine Bluff, June 25.

KLC Transport LLC was incorporated by Karla Collins, 805 73rd Ave., Pine Bluff, June 27.

Lil Red Truck’n LLC was incorporated by Florine McDonald, 920 E. 38th Ave., Pine Bluff, June 28.

Pinebluff Eagle LLC was incorporated by Afraj Budhwani, 2800 S. Olive St., Pine Bluff, June 25.

Rain Investments LLC was incorporated by Steven B. Mays Jr., 810 S. Utah St., Pine Bluff, June 24.

Supreme Royal House Aaasr was incorporated by Melba Lee, 7625 U.S. 79 S, Pine Bluff, June 24.

White Hall Fresh Market LLC was incorporated by Joseph Pat Coleman, 8506 Whiteville Road, Pine Bluff, June 27.