OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials say the number of structurally deficient bridges in Oklahoma has dropped from about 1,170 in 2004 to 132 that are deemed deficient today.

Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz told a state transportation panel Monday that Oklahoma now is ranked 13th in the nation for fewest deficient bridges in its highway system.

There are about 6,800 bridges that are part of the Oklahoma highway system, a number that doesn't include other spans operated by local entities such as city and county governments.

Gatz says the state Department of Transportation began setting more money aside in 2006 for bridge repairs and lawmakers a few years later provided additional funding.

He says a finding that a bridge is deficient doesn't necessarily mean it's dangerous for motorists to cross. It's an indication that some part of the bridge, such as the driving surface, needs improvements.