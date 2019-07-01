Rae Von Smith's trial in the death of a 5-year-old has been put on hold until a psychiatric evaluation is submitted.

Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue on May 31 ordered Smith, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old stepson, to submit to a psychiatric evaluation "for a period not exceeding 60 days." Smith was originally scheduled for trial the week of June 10.

No documents as of Friday have been filed to reschedule Smith's trial.

Fort Smith police arrested Smith on Jan. 11 on suspicion of felony endangering the welfare of a minor after her stepson died with multiple bruises, cuts and burns without her seeking medical attention. Smith told police her stepson had a cut to his right eye and behind his ear, multiple carpet burns to his body and face, that his teeth had penetrated his lower lip and that he didn't eat before his death. She said she didn't take the boy to the hospital because she didn't have insurance and instead, treated the injuries herself, the probable cause affidavit states.

A search warrant filed after Smith's arrest alleged the child was bleeding from his rectum and had bruises and burns that indicated internal injuries. A hair follicle taken from the second child in the residence tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in a toxicological screen, the affidavit for search warrant states.

Shue charged Smith with first-degree murder the following week after he determined she allegedly gave medical personnel statements that were inconsistent with her stepson's injuries, according to the probable cause affidavit.