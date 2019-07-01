The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority executive director search is underway and the board hopes to have a narrowed list of candidates soon.

Kelly Clark, FCRA personnel committee chairman, said the committee evaluated applicants to determine if they met the minimum qualifications and held the first round of interviews. Around 90 people applied for the position.

Clark didn’t expect to have such a large number of applicants because most didn’t apply until the end of the application window.

“All of a sudden on that last day, (the site) populated with all the names,” Clark said. “I was pleasantly surprised.”

Clark said the interview process has been somewhat difficult, however, because many board members have other jobs or planned vacations and haven’t gotten to be at every interview.

Because of this, board members will discuss candidates and make any recommendations, Clark said. They will look to reach a consensus on viable candidates for second-round interviews.

The board is expected to meet next week to determine its narrowed list of candidates. Clark said the goal is to get someone in place soon, but some applicants are out of state.

Those who are invited for a second interview will likely be flown in, if necessary, given an in-person interview and tour the area.

“My hope is we bring them in and show them around, show them the community, and make sure they’re just as in love with us as much we are in love with them,” Clark said, noting they want someone whose vision aligns with FCRA’s. “I’m very optimistic that we’ll get somebody in place real soon.”

Clark said he shouldn’t be surprised at the number of applicants, considering the development agency is known for its success, personnel and connections.

“(I’m) just super excited we had that many people show interest in our organization,” Clark said. “I think it speaks to the fact people want to be a part of it.”

Several prominent people from around the region applied for the position, including former Director of Development Services Wally Bailey, FCRA Marketing Director Lorie Robertson and former state Rep. Leslee Milam-Post, D-Ozark.

Former Executive Director Ivy Owen recently requested mediation to discuss a claim of wrongful termination. Before the FCRA board voted to remove him from the job for health reasons, Owen planned to retire at the end of 2019 anyway and help look for his successor.

Owen also said he thought Bailey would be a “good candidate” for the job.

Bailey told the Times Record on Thursday, however, he withdrew his name from consideration. He has accepted a job as the Van Buren planning director, saying the size of the city and scope of work will be significantly smaller than what he dealt with in Fort Smith.

Robertson has helped fill in for Owen during his stretches of illness last year and previously told the Times Record she hopes to be named interim executive director.

Milam-Post currently works in strategic communications and development in Rogers.

Other applicants are from Tulsa, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Springfield, Little Rock and Dallas. Many are deputy directors, presidents and CEOs of organizations, or work in planning and strategic development.

Clark reiterated the board’s desire to fill the position with a high-quality individual as soon as it can. The committee is evaluating applicants for the interim and permanent position.

“We need somebody to help us move forward,” Clark said. “There’s just a lot happening out there.”