Arkansas

Little Steps Childcare Center LLC was incorporated by Ashley Nicole Rhodes, 301 D North Jackson, DeWitt, June 19.

Bradley

Not In The Living Room Co. was incorporated by James Matt Raper, 37 Rea Circle, Warren, June 20.

Cleveland

Mlkm Enterprises Inc. was incorporated by Carlotta Thompson, 404 S. Main St., Rison, June 19.

Drew

Charles Griffin Trucking LLC was incorporated by Edward Charles Griffin, 414 W. Maple St., Dermott, June 21.

Cleanworks Flooring Services LLC was incorporated by Delisa D. Reyes, 671 W. Trotter St., Monticello, June 19.

Extreme Nutrition LLC was incorporated by Luevert Rowlett, 1106 E. Jackson Ave., Monticello, June 17.

Sam & Linda Stephens LLC was incorporated by Samuel H. Stephens, 1465 Keystone Road, Wilmar, June 19.

Sweet Eliza Boutique LLC was incorporated by Cindy Pambianchi, 2586 Highway 278 E, Monticello, June 20.

Grant

Apostolic Faith Ministries Of AR Inc. was incorporated by Clyde D. Scott, 1109 N. Rose, Sheridan, June 20.

Brooke Honea Beauty & Brow Artistry LLC was incorporated by Brooke Honea, 620 W. Davis Drive, Sheridan, June 19.

Sheridan Action Realty Co. LLC was incorporated by Stephanie Reed, 1206 N. Rock, Sheridan, June 19.

Jefferson

AR United Basketball was incorporated by Brian Cal, 1 Hagan Drive, Pine Bluff, June 19.

June B Tees & More LLC was incorporated by Earnest Jones Sr., 1110 S. Orange St., Pine Bluff, June 20.

L & S Rape Crisis Center LLC was incorporated by Lisa D. Jones, 3210 Mae Drive, Pine Bluff, June 21.

Nancy Cole Photography LLC was incorporated by Sharon Cole, 6307 Mayfield Drive, Pine Bluff, June 18.

Lincoln

Bottoms Up Flying LLC was incorporated by Fara Bottoms, 790 Cheyenne Road, Gould, June 18.

Bottoms Up Strip LLC was incorporated by Fara Bottoms, 790 Cheyenne Road, Gould, June 18.