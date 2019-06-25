The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is inviting local residents to come enjoy a cookout between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The purpose of the cookout, which will take place at the Sheriff's Office at 800 S. A St. in Fort Smith, is to raise money for Fort Smith Kiwanis Club Summer Boys Camp, according to a news release. All money raised will go to help fund this year's camp effort.

Each year, Fort Smith Kiwanis Club provides a weeklong camp at Lake Fort Smith State Park for area boys between the ages of 9 and 11. Activities include BB guns, fishing and swimming, with Law Enforcement Day on Thursday of that week.

"For many of the campers, this is the highlight of their year," the release states. "Many would not get to go anywhere this summer if not for the camp."

While the camp is worthwhile, it is expensive, costing more than $100 per boy, the release states. Fort Smith Kiwanis raises money year-round to make sure all the camp fees are covered and no child is charged anything. The goal of the Sheriff's Office is to raise $5,000. No donation will be considered too small or too large.

The menu at the cookout will be hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, drinks and dessert. Everyone is invited.