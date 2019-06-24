A Poteau woman was pronounced dead at the scene after drowning in LeFlore County early Sunday morning.

Vickie Darnell, 64, of Poteau was traveling south on Gilmore Road when she drove into a flooded creek crossing and her vehicle, an unknown make or model car, was swept off the roadway to the west. Darnell's body was located out of the vehicle in the creek at 7:05 a.m. from an airboat and recovered at 7:40 a.m.

The drowning took place at about 4:27 a.m. Sunday on Gilmore Road one mile north of Oklahoma 83 at Sugar Loaf Creek about three miles south and six miles east of Poteau, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, Howe Fire Department and Monroe Fire Department also provided assistance, the release states.