The recent closure of Fountain of Youth Adult Day Center in Fort Smith has left up to 40 local families in the area looking for another place to take their dependent adult for recreational activities.

Since 1989, the center has served caregiving families in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. As a nonprofit agency, overseen by a volunteer board of directors, Fountain of Youth is seen as a "vital community asset" that affects the quality of life and well-being of hundreds of people and has reached thousands of people over the years.

"We're in great hopes of finding another location and opening again," said Fountain of Youth board member Marilyn Alley.

All of the contents of Fountain of Youth building at 2801 McKinley Ave. were auctioned off by Looper Auctions on Tuesday. Alley said the service had been in the 4,000-square-foot building for five years, but only used about half of it. The Fountain of Youth website remains active at www.foyadc.org. The email addresses for the executive director also currently remain active.

Jennifer Adams, who took over as executive director in December, said although the 2019 grants were approved to fund Fountain of Youth operations, the previous executive director did not conduct billings correctly and failed to apply for grants in 2018. This left Fountain of Youth in about $80,000 in debt. The board of directors, Adams said, was not made aware of the debt by the previous executive director before it was too late. The financials for 2017 were similar to 2018: Incorrect billings and lack of grant applications. Fountain of Youth had six staff members, including Adams.

"We didn't want to close it," Adams said. "We have an extremely emotional attachment to it. It's a home away from home."

The Fountain of Youth can be restored with the $80,000 in debt payment, Adams added.

Although the state's minimum wage increase had a slight impact on operations, Adams said they were not the death nail that debt from bad management became. Fountain of Youth's rates have been $10 per hour for the services offered, which includes respite for caregivers to dependant adults. The state's minimum wage increase, passed by voters in November 2018, took place on Jan. 1. It raised the minimum wage from $8.50 to $9.25 an hour. The state minimum wage increases to $10 an hour in 2020, then $11 in 2021.

Alley noted there is not another adult day center like Fountain of Youth in Fort Smith and clients may have a hard time finding a replacement.

Former state Sen. Frank Glidewell of Fort Smith, who has been vocal on the unintended effects of the minimum wage increase, said he was sad to see the loss of Fountain of Youth and hoped it could return to operation. Glidewell, a former Sebastian County judge and state legislator who was voted in last year to fulfill a three-month gap in former state Sen. Jake Files' unfinished term, was also critical of the Arkansas House of Representatives for not moving a bill forward that would exempt nonprofits like Fountain of Youth from the minimum wage increase.

"It's as necessary as drug court and rehab," Glidewell said of the adult day center.

Fountain of Youth has been licensed by the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Office of Long Term Care, the Sebastian County Health Department, the city of Fort Smith and the Veterans Administration.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, The Fountain of Youth has received funding from a variety of sources. The website notes it also depended on the communities served to help continue in their mission.

"Our generous donors make up a “behind-the-scenes” force which helps to meet our financial needs: individuals, churches, civic clubs and businesses working together," the website states.

The Fountain of Youth also has received annual operations funding from the United Way of the Fort Smith Area, the city of Fort Smith, Sebastian County, the Area Agency on Aging and a Community Development block grant.